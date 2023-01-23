Will Patrick Mahomes’ ankle be ready for the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game? | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of their divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit against the Chargers last week just to make it into Arrowhead Stadium, found themselves within 10-7 in a hostile environment — and with Patrick Mahomes, a contender for league MVP, hobbling up the tunnel to the Kansas City locker room. Kansas City eventually held on for a 27-20 victory on a cold, snowy night, sending the Jaguars into the offseason after an impressive run that few outside Jacksonville expected.