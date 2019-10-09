Patrick Mahomes: Ankle isn’t perfect, but feels pretty good

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was limping a bit after getting his left ankle rolled up on during the first half of last Sunday night’s loss to the Colts, but he remained in the game after getting taped up by the medical staff.

Mahomes then had the ankle stepped on in the second half of the game, but neither he nor head coach Andy Reid expressed much concern about his status for this week. That outlook didn’t change on Wednesday.

Mahomes told reporters that his ankle isn’t perfect, but that it feels “pretty good” and that he’s confident he’ll be able to move around on it well enough to do the job against the Texans this weekend.

While Mahomes appears to be on track to play, it’s less clear if defensive tackle Chris Jones or wide receiver Sammy Watkins will be in the lineup. Jones hurt his groin against the Colts, Watkins aggravated a hamstring injury early in the game and neither practiced on Wednesday.