Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid react to Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid react to Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The ending of Super Bowl LVII was a dream come true for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker said after the game that a Super Bowl-winning kick is every kicker’s dream. “That’s what you dream of as a kicker, getting to the Super Bowl and having a game-winning kick,” Butker said. “It’s an amazing feeling and [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won.
A brilliant first half followed by a catastrophic second half, and it added up to a 38-35 Eagles loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. By Reuben Frank
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday night’s Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs that he thought quarterback Jalen Hurts played his best game of the last two seasons, but there was one low point during Hurts’ performance. It came with the Eagles up 14-7 in the second quarter. Hurts tried to shift the [more]
The playing conditions in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles raised some questions.
The message, of course, was sent with love.
A borderline late penalty impacted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl. Was it the right call?
Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter Sunday.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
The Eagles know a thing or two about field goal doinks in the NFL playoffs.
The Chiefs suddenly find themselves as the team everyone wants to knock off.
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments. “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with [more]
Nick Sirianni had been looking forward to that moment for a long, long time.
