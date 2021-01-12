Patrick Mahomes among chorus of NFL players concerned for Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle

Alabama wide receive Jaylen Waddle gave it a go against Ohio State on Monday in the College Football Playoff championship.

He caught up a pass before limping off the field. Waddle suffered a major leg injury on the opening kickoff against Tennessee and had not returned until the CFP title game.

Welcome back Jaylen Waddle pic.twitter.com/Zz0jZ7B7TQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2021

NFL players reacted and have seen enough.

Respect the heart! But you can’t let that man be out there! https://t.co/QqaXYQ1EEX — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 12, 2021

Keep waddle out of the game… I know you love the game brotha but you not playing tonight is best for your future — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 12, 2021

Jaylen Waddle go take off your helmet and call your agent get ready for the 1st round my boy. JOB WELL DONE — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) January 12, 2021

Jaylen Waddle is clearly limping but my goodness why is he that fast!?! Sheesh!! Even wit a messed up ankle he could outrun most people. Something bout them Alabama WR!! Julio ran a 4.3 wit a broke foot……… MUTANTS!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 12, 2021

Waddle please sit down . — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) January 12, 2021

Waddle future so bright . They gone win . Just chill lil homie. — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) January 12, 2021