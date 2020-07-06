Neither Patrick Mahomes nor the Chiefs showed any sign of worry about the prospect of coming together on a contract extension that will keep him in Kansas City for the long term and there won’t be any need to worry about another deal for quite some time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mahomes and the Chiefs have agreed to an extension that runs through the 2031 season. Mahomes is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and the Chiefs exercised their option on his contract for next season.

There’s no word on the financial terms of the contract at this point, but it promises to be the biggest deal for any quarterback given what Mahomes has done over his two seasons as a starter.

Among the details of those terms that will be interesting to see is if his payout is tied to a percentage of the salary cap rather than a set salary each year. If it’s not, the deal will likely need to be revisited sooner rather than later because a rising cap would almost certainly push another quarterback above Mahomes in the pecking order before too much time passes.

That information will come. For now, we know that Mahomes and the Chiefs are planning to stay together for another decade.

Patrick Mahomes agrees to extension through 2031 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk