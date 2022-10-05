Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a strong outing against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Now he’s received an honor for the performance.

Mahomes has been named the AFC offensive player of the week after he threw for 249 yards with three touchdowns — including his brilliant pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Mahomes also rushed for 34 yards in the contest.

His only mistake was an interception midway through the fourth quarter. But at that point, the game had largely been decided.

Though Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense lost Tyreek Hill during the offseason, the Chiefs still rank No. 2 in points scored and No. 4 in yards through the first four weeks of the season.

The Chiefs will host the Raiders on Monday night in Week Five.

Patrick Mahomes is the AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk