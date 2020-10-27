Patrick Mahomes advocates for the Kansas City Raptors ahead of 2021 season

After his first three seasons, Patrick Mahomes captured an NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, a Super Bowl victory and the largest professional contract in North American sports. Now, Mahomes has set his sights on bringing the Toronto Raptors to Kansas City.

Of course, Mahomes’ contention could be a tongue-in-cheek remark. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raptors could be without a home, as travel from the United States into Canada is currently banned, a reality that forced the Toronto Blue Jays to play their home games in Buffalo during the 2020 MLB season. Mahomes responded to a Bleacher Report tweet on Monday, noting that Louisville has been considered a potential destination, and threw Kansas City’s proverbial hat into the ring.

Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

The response, as you’d expect, was polarizing. Kansas City hasn’t had a basketball team since the Kings relocated to Sacramento after the 1984-85 season and its residents would gladly welcome an NBA franchise, especially this iteration of the Raptors, who are constantly in title contention under the direction of Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and Nick Nurse.

Patrick Mahomes is lobbying for Kansas City to host the Toronto Raptors for the upcoming NBA season. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Raptors’ fan base, notable for being omnipresent online, aren’t taking too kindly to the idea that they’d be playing outside of Scotiabank Arena, or a mutually agreed upon location like the recent NBA bubble in Orlando.

Mahomes isn’t the only one lobbying for the Kansas City Raptors. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is fully on board with the idea, too.

There’s still a long way to go before anything formalizes in regards to the upcoming season, but the Kansas City Raptors may become a thing, with the support of the face of the NFL.

