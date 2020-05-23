Patrick Mahomes addresses Texas Tech grads: 'We're built to persevere in difficult times'

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes delivered a note of perseverance and accomplishment to the newest alumni at his alma mater, Texas Tech. The university held a virtual graduation ceremony Saturday morning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told the Class of 2020 that as Red Raiders they are “built to persevere in difficult times.” He littered in sports references to the 80-second remarks and told them to “go out and win your Super Bowl.”

Check out the @PatrickMahomes commencement speech from this morning's virtual celebration! #TTUGrad



🔴WreckEm⚫ pic.twitter.com/atRYM4rnOc — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) May 23, 2020

Mahomes’ full remarks:

“I know this isn't the graduation ceremony that you and your families had envisioned, but that doesn't change the outcome or all the hard work, long hours and sacrifices that you made to achieve this milestone. I know this is sure not how you imagined spending your last days as a student. I'm sure you'd rather be hitting up Chimy's or Broadway to celebrate this day. “But the world is in a different place today than it was just a few weeks ago. And as Red Raiders, we're built to persevere in difficult times. We've all had to take a moment and learn to adjust to these new challenges. And when the odds are stacked against us, we make a play — and I can tell you this is going to make us all more competitive and hungrier than ever. “Remember, this is a day to celebrate, to look back on the friends you made, the professors who have changed your life and the memories that you will cherish forever. Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt you will go out there and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl. Congrats, Class of 2020. I can't wait to see what you do next.”

Story continues

Mahomes, who also briefly played baseball at the school, was at Texas Tech from 2014 through 2016 and was taken by the Chiefs with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Through three years in the league he’s already a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won the 2018 MVP award. He was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV in February after the comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s been an avid supporter of Texas Tech since leaving and Chiefs coach Andy Reid foreshadowed on Friday a nice presentation for the graduates and their families.

"He is passionate about sports," Reid told reporters, per ESPN. "He's passionate about Tech. I just think it's a neat thing that he'd have that opportunity to do it. Pat's a pretty cool cucumber and he's a sharp kid and speaks well so I think he'll have a nice presentation for them."

Sports stars are delivering virtual messages to graduates this year, many with similar messages. Schools moved to online teaching in March just as live sports went on hiatus. Last weekend LeBron James hosted a virtual graduation ceremony broadcast on all four major networks. He enlisted a host of helpers, including United States women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes urged Texas Tech graduates "to go out and win your Super Bowl." (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

More from Yahoo Sports: