Patrick Mahomes’ 8-month-old son rushed to ER with ‘scary’ allergic reaction

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany, had to rush their 8-month-old son to the emergency room earlier this week after he suffered an allergic reaction to peanuts.

Brittany Mahomes, 27, posted a photo of their son to her Instagram story Thursday, writing, “We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts. The scariest 30 min of my life.”

The photo showed their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, sipping from a baby bottle and thankfully appearing to be fine.

Brittany also posted a video on Friday of Bronze playing on a swing with his big sister, seemingly fully recovered.

It turns out Bronze’s peanut allergy may be genetic. His dad, the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller and reigning league MVP, shared in a 2021 interview with Men’s Health that he’s allergic to “most nuts” as well as grass — though the latter allergy doesn’t appear to be severe enough to keep him off the field.

The Mahomes family has been in the spotlight ever since Patrick entered the NFL in 2017, but they were also the focus of this summer’s Netflix documentary “Quarterback,” which followed Mahomes and two other QBs over the course of the 2022 season.

The show offers an intimate look at Mahomes’ private life, his relationship with wife Brittany and 2-year-old daughter, Sterling. Bronze, who was born in late November of last year, was not yet around for most of the show’s filming.

Mahomes said part of the reason he signed on to the project was to show that “you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too.”

“We wanted to show people a glimpse of what it is to be in the NFL and to have a great family. And I think we did that in the show,” he told reporters at the L.A. premiere.