Patrick Mahomes’ $450m mega-contract means he can’t do ‘pretty much every physical activity’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has revealed that his physical exercise outside of American football is now limited after signing the biggest contract in NFL history.

Mahomes signed a new 10 year deal with the Chiefs earlier this month worth an estimated record $450m (£335.6m), that will expire in 2031.

His deal has a $140m (£110m) injury guarantee, but does not include a trade clause, despite featuring other ways for the Chiefs to opt out.

The quarterback, who won this year’s Super Bowl with the Chiefs and was named the NFL‘s MVP in both 2018 and 2020, revealed to 610 Sports Radio what he is limited to do under his new contract, according to the New York Post.

“I still don’t think I’m allowed to play basketball,” he said on Tuesday. “I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there’s a lot of them,” Mahomes added.

“They have like everything from jet skiing to, I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s pretty much every physical activity you can do.”

The Madden 20 cover star said that instead of playing other sports, he will “probably be sticking with football and video games for now.”

The 24-year-old added that the new deal will not change his outlook on the sport and will only positively affect his performances.

“I’m going out there and being the same person and same athlete that I’ve been since day one. It’s never been about the money to me. It’s been about going out there and having success and building a legacy and doing it the right way,” he said.

“I feel like now, I have that security knowing that the Chiefs believe in me and they believe in me long term. I can go out there and be the person I am on and off the field and have that trust and belief in me the whole time.”

Speaking after Mahomes signed his new contract, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement that there is still more to come from the team’s star player.

“The best part is he’s still early in his career,” he said. “He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best.”

