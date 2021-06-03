Patrick Mahomes on 20-0 goal: The mindset every week is to win

Patrick Mahomes didn’t predict the Chiefs would go 20-0. The star quarterback simply answered a question about which record he would like to break.

What NFL player wouldn’t want to go undefeated, especially considering so few have accomplished that during the Super Bowl era?

“To me, records don’t mean anything unless you’re winning that last game at the end of the season,” Mahomes said Thursday. “To me, it’s about going in every single week with the mindset that we’re trying to win; we’re going to win. At the end of the day, whatever the record is, whether it’s 20-0 or whatever it is, [if] you’re winning the last game of the season, then you’re going to be happy with whatever happened earlier in the season.”

Only the 1972 Dolphins have completed a perfect season in the Super Bowl era, going 17-0 in 1972. The 2007 Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season and won their first two playoff games before losing to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

The NFL has added three regular-season games since the Dolphins made history. The 2021 season marks the first 17-game regular season in league history.

Mahomes has no problem with his comment blowing up, saying that as the team’s quarterback “I know I’m going to have to answer questions either way, so may as well answer questions about us winning football games.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid appreciates Mahomes’ goal for perfection.

“Listen, there’s nobody that’s more competitive and wants new challenges than he does,” Reid said. “That’s a great one. I mean, it hasn’t been done with that many games, so OK. But he didn’t mean it in any way where he was [predicting] that. I have full trust in him that way. That’s just not how he’s wired. But it’s a good challenge for sure.”

Mahomes is 44-10 in his career, including the postseason.

