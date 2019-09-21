Patrick leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Tennessee State 37-31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Shannon Patrick threw for two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Jeremy Brown on the last play of the game, as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Tennessee State 37-31 on Saturday.

Tennessee State tied the game 31-all with 50 seconds left. Patrick used that time to take the Golden Lions (3-1) 75 yards in seven plays, capping the drive with a 17-yard strike to Brown for the winning score.

Patrick finished with 253 yards passing for the Golden Lions. Taeyler Porter ran for 107 yards and two scores on 18 carries and caught a touchdown pass. Brown had two catches for 57 yards receiving.

The Golden Lions led much of the game and had a 19-10 edge at halftime.

Tennessee State's Cameron Rosendahl threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to put the Tigers (1-3) ahead 24-19. KeShawn Williams' 22-yard touchdown run to close the third gave the Golden Lions a 25-24 lead.

Rosendahl had 334 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Tigers.