What Patrick Kane's imminent debut means to rest of Detroit Red Wings forward group

Injuries have a way of resolving lineup crunches, but barring that, the Detroit Red Wings face a tough choice about which forward to sit this coming week.

Newcomer Patrick Kane brought up Tuesday's game against his hometown Buffalo Sabres as a possibility to make his debut, but he'll only have been able to be a part of one full practice and three morning skates by then, so later in the week seems likelier.

Beyond his invasive hip surgery, it's a hard ask for a 35-year-old to join games when everyone else is two months into full speed. The Wings play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday; both games are at Little Caesars Arena, affording Kane the chance to debut at home.

When he is ready to play, one of the regulars will have to come out.

The decision will likely come down to either Christian Fischer or Klim Kostin, both fourth-line forwards. Daniel Sprong plays on that line, too, but he's a power play guy and does a good job creating offensive chances.

Of Fischer and Kostin, the balance tilts towards Kostin being pulled. Fischer is part of the penalty kill, and it's not like Kane is going to come in and fill that role. Kostin, on the other hand, does not play special teams.

The Wings acquired Kostin, 24, via a trade with the Edmonton Oilers during the draft back in June, seeing the 6 foot 4, 232-pound Russian as a sizable gain for the roster. The former first-round pick (31st, 2017, St. Louis Blues) was then signed to a two-year, $4 million contract.

Kostin was coming off an 11-goal season with the Oilers, but he hasn't shown that offensive touch in Detroit, where he has averaged about a minute less ice time per game. Kostin has one goal and one assist in 18 games.

He stood out in the third game of the season when he accepted Columbus Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson's invitation to fight after Gudbranson took offense to Kostin's hit on Cole Sillinger.

Other than that, Kostin has been relatively quiet. He racked up a season-high 14 penalty minutes Nov. 30 when the Wings hosted the Chicago Blackhawks. In the second period, Kostin pursued Chicago's Connor Murphy after his clean check on Detroit's Andrew Copp, with Klim raising his stick against Murphy. Murphy and Kostin both dropped their gloves, but a fight never materialized as both landed on the ice. Kostin and Murphy were assessed off-setting roughing penalties for that display, but Kostin also took a cross-checking penalty and a 10-minute misconduct, which left his team shorthanded for two minutes.

Kostin does bring size to the lineup, but the fact he doesn't play special teams, and Fischer (five points in 21 games) is a key part of the penalty kill, means it's likely Kostin will sit when Kane suits up.

