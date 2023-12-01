Patrick Kane's decision to join Detroit Red Wings says so much about Hockeytown

You wanna know the best part of Patrick Kane joining the Detroit Red Wings?

He chose the Wings.

He wasn't traded here. He wasn't forced.

He chose to play in Detroit. He chose to be one of us.

It feels like the old days when the Wings added superstars — future Hockey Hall of Famers dotting the lineup as Hockeytown chased yet another Stanley Cup. (Although we don't know if he can still perform at that level — that's beside the point.)

Again, the important thing to remember: He chose Detroit, which says so much about this organization and how it's viewed from the outside. It’s a validation of general manager Steve Yzerman, of this coaching staff and this team —in all kinds of ways.

New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on March 11, 2023.

DECISION TIME: Patrick Kane: Red Wings were 'in my heart' as he decided on new team

But those ways? They can be boiled down to 10 important points:

1. The lure of Hockeytown

On Thursday night, the energy in Little Caesars Arena was downright fun. The Wings were scoring in bunches, the defense was clamping down, fans were going crazy and we even had a fight in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. It was the Wings' fourth win in five games since returning from Sweden.

This is why Kane chose Detroit.

“I mean, they call it Hockeytown for a reason, right?” Kane said. “I felt like I needed to be in a market where hockey is popular, and you can get the city, the crowd excited. Hockey's a big thing here in Detroit."

So tip your cap, Hockeytown. He chose you.

2. A chance to play with the 'Cat

Let’s be honest.

The 35-year-old Kane chose Detroit for another reason. He wanted a chance to play with former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat, who himself landed in Detroit via an offseason trade that united the 25-year-old Farmington Hills native with the team he grew up watching.

“There was a lot of things,” Kane said. “I think Alex was definitely one of them, just the chemistry we've had on the ice, the last couple of years in Chicago. He's become one of my better friends around the league off the ice as well.”

Now, it’s not always rainbows and sunshine. Sometimes they bicker, as quasi-brothers do. But it comes from a good place.

“If we had situations where we were mad at each other, it was fine to kind of bicker at each other and yell at each other and neither one of us would take it personally," Kane said. "It just makes us that much better to try and go out there and do something on the ice and be successful. So I really liked that about him especially, you know, being a younger guy."

3. Trusting the front office

Kane chose Detroit for another reason. Because he believes in Yzerman and coach Derek Lalonde. He believes in what they are building.

“Very impressed (with them),” he said. “You know, obviously, Steve has a certain persona about him. That's pretty incredible. I'm very impressed with Derek, just the way he talked about the game and his knowledge of the game, how they're trying to play, how that kind of fit into the way I like to play as well.”

4. An indication of how the league views the Wings

Kane had options. He could have picked Buffalo — his hometown, which would have made it easier on his father, a Sabres fan who also drives to games.

There were rumors about the New York Rangers, with whom he finished last season, but they reportedly couldn’t make it work because of the flat NHL salary cap. He also had interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers. The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning were also mentioned. All of those teams — other than the Leafs, of course — have made the conference finals in the past three seasons.

But he chose Detroit, a clear indication of how the rest of the NHL views this team and where it’s headed.

“It's incredible franchise, incredible organization,” Kane said. “And yeah, I think the jersey's beautiful too.”

CARLOS MONARREZ: Adding Patrick Kane a sign that Steve Yzerman believes Red Wings are playoff team

Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks shot is defended by Alex Nedeljkovic of the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at United Center in Chicago on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Getty Images)

5. Loving the area

He also chose Detroit for a different reason — because he already feels comfortable here, after playing in the Motor City as a teenager, suiting up for the HoneyBaked U-16 squad in Triple-A hockey before he was truly an NHL prospect. Then he spent two seasons as a teen playing for the U.S. National Development Team, in Ann Arbor and Plymouth.

“Pretty familiar with, you know, the Detroit area — always enjoyed it,” Kane said.

6. A chance to win

Winning is important to Kane. He has three Stanley Cups — including a Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2013 — and he believes this team has a legit shot at the playoffs.

“Definitely wanted to go to a team that's competing for a playoff spot," he said. "Just trying to find the right fit for me was probably the biggest thing."

7. Yeah, that defense

On Thursday, the Wings looked tired and not incredibly sharp on the second night of a back-to-back. But they held Chicago to one goal, which is notable.

Kane chose to play with this team, in part, because of the Wings’ defense.

“I think lately, they've been playing pretty stingy defense,” he said. "They also have a lot of players throughout their lineup that can make plays and create chances."

8. Not a mirage

By choosing Detroit he is making a clear statement: The Wings' 12-7-3 start , in which they have the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference, is not a mirage.

"They've been having a great year," he said. "They have a lot of good players, a lot of depth as well."

9. Not just DeBrincat, either

That start is the result of more than DeBrincat (who, yes, leads the Wiings in goals, with 12, and is tied for the points lead with 21, thanks to an assist Thursday).

He chose to play in Detroit because of several other players who played key roles Thursday.

J.T. Compher, a Michigan-native free-agent signing from Colorado, had a pair of goals. Lucas Raymond, Yzerman's first-round pick in 2020, had a couple of assists.

"I'm looking forward to playing with guys like Lucas Raymond and talk to him about different things or you know, going against someone like J.T. Compher in practice," Kane said. "I've skated with him in Chicago a lot and he's always very competitive at practice; always enjoyed going against him in the NHL as well."

J.T. Compher of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first-period goal with teammates while playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023, in Detroit.

10. Best chance to keep playing

But most of all, he chose Detroit because it gave him the best chance to continue his career. To prove that he can come back from hip surgery. And to finish his career on his terms. The Wings had opportunity, cap space and, well, a chance to give him a quality role.

“They’re really building something, and I think they are going to have a lot of success,” Kane said. “I’d like to be part of that, especially starting this year. They’re in a playoff spot and have been playing really well of late. I’d like to jump in there and help them make the playoffs.”

Amen. Welcome to Hockeytown.

SO WHEN DOES HE HIT THE ICE? Derek Lalonde: Patrick Kane 'probably a ways away'

Contact Jeff Seidel at jseidel@freepress.com or follow him @seideljeff.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: The best part of Patrick Kane joining Detroit Red Wings? He chose it.