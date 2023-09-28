Patrick Kane's agency releases impressive workout video, displaying incredible recovery from hip surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane's agency, CAA Hockey, released a workout video of the former Blackhawks star on the ice.

He looked phenomenal and unfazed, as the winger is still rehabbing from hip surgery he underwent over the summer.

The latest Patrick Kane video as he ramps up training from hip surgery. He looks great and I'm sure he feels much better too. #Blackhawks https://t.co/SjZI5tiL05 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 27, 2023

Just a few weeks after his surgery, Kane was already up-and-moving. Another video surfaced of Kane doing skating drills to a lesser degree of difficulty than those in the video. Still, his resilience is impressive.

Kane is putting his skills on display for all NHL teams to see in part because he's a free agent. He spent the back half of last season with the New York Rangers after the Blackhawks traded him. They failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, leaving Kane unfulfilled of his goal to win a Stanley Cup and on a mission to grab another.

Rumor has it Kane wouldn't mind teaming up with his former Blackhawk teammate, Alex DeBrincat, in Detroit where Kane's former linemate signed this offseason.

Where will Kane end up this offseason?

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.