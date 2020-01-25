Patrick Kane wins Shooting Stars Challenge after receiving boos from St. Louis crowd

Patrick Kane has still got it.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kane won the Shooting Stars Challenge Friday night in St. Louis. The game was basically Top Golf for hockey with the players shooting at targets on the ice from elevation in the stands.

Kane finished with 22 points in the first round, which tied him for the lead.

Showtime tied Marner for the lead in the #NHLAllStar Shooting Stars Challenge 🚨



Not surprised. pic.twitter.com/5hm9o071nM



— Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 25, 2020





He later took the win.

When Kane was introduced he routinely was on the end of some loud boos from the rival St. Louis crowd. Kane had the last laugh.

