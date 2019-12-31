Patrick Kane understands why Alex Ovechkin is skipping the All-Star game, explains why he never would himself

For the second straight season, Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is skipping the NHL's January All-Star game, citing extra rest in order to be in the best shape possible for Washington's playoff push.

This marks the fourth time No. 8 has chosen not to participate in the event. By voluntarily skipping the game, Ovechkin will be suspended one game by the NHL.

Patrick Kane, the only active player with more All-Star honors than Ovechkin, was asked his opinion on Ovechkin's actions and whether he would consider skipping the game himself.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I asked Patrick Kane about Ovechkin skipping ASG and taking 1-game suspension to get mid-season rest, and if he'd ever consider doing the same: pic.twitter.com/WHGiSDADlH — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 31, 2019

"I think you understand where he's coming from," Kane told Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times. "Obviously, he wants the break. He knows his team is going to make the playoffs."

The Capitals bye week begins Jan. 19, and the All-Star game is on Jan. 25. By skipping the game, Ovechkin will have over a week of valuable, midseason rest.

Kane understands where Ovechkin is coming from but states he would never do the same.

"For me, if I ever wanted to go about something like that -- especially with the position the team is in -- I would feel pretty guilty about missing the next game," Kane said. "Especially when you're healthy."

Unlike a season ago, the 34-year-old Ovechkin is not coming off a Stanley Cup Playoff run. Washington was bounced in the first round of the 2019 playoffs by Carolina, ending their season prematurely.

Story continues

But the Capitals are once again at the top of the Eastern Conference and poised for a deep run in 2020. Kane's Blackhawks have just 40 points this season and are at the bottom of the central division.

While the fans may not like Ovechkin's decision, he has full support from his head coach. Todd Reirden said last week that he believes Ovechkin opting out of the event is "the right thing for him."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

Patrick Kane understands why Alex Ovechkin is skipping the All-Star game, explains why he never would himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington