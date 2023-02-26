Patrick Kane trade talk continues as Rangers make moves

Latest updates in Patrick Kane trade situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane still hasn’t officially announced whether he will move his no-trade clause to join the New York Rangers, but all signs continue to point in that direction as the NHL trade deadline nears.

According to multiple outlets, Kane skated at the team’s practice facility on the West Side Sunday as he looks to stay fit prior to the NHL trade deadline.

Kane had been sent home prior to Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, with his agent Pat Brisson saying that it was “more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection.”

That news comes following a new report by NHL insider Chris Johnston, which suggests that the deal is still on track to occur later this week. Johnston reported that “all indications remain positive” for Kane to be traded to the Rangers, but that the deal likely will still be several days away because of salary cap reasons:

While all indications remain positive on a Patrick Kane to #NYR deal eventually coming to fruition, the trade itself likely won't be executed before Wednesday. It could even come closer to Friday's 3 p.m. deadline because the salary cap implications improve with each passing day. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 26, 2023

Another piece to the puzzle fit into place on Sunday, as forward Jake Leschyshyn officially cleared waivers for the Rangers, helping to clear more cap space as the team aims to fit Kane’s prorated cap hit onto their books:

UPDATE: #NYR have recalled Ryan Carpenter from @WolfPackAHL and have loaned Jake Leschyshyn to Hartford. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 26, 2023

The Rangers preceded that move by trading forward Vitali Kravstov to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

According to CapFriendly, the moves have given the Rangers just over $1.9 million in deadline salary cap space, still short of the $2.625 million in space they would need to acquire Kane.

Another wrinkle to the deal could come courtesy of NHL rules, as the Rangers had to call up Ryan Carpenter for their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Kings. According to Vince Mercogliano of USA Today, the Rangers had enough cap space to ice a full roster, and under CBA rules they had to dress 18 skaters, requiring them to recall Carpenter.

That recall could potentially impact their day-to-day cap number, and as a result the Rangers may have to wait until Thursday to officially have enough room to acquire Kane without involving another player or team.

In the meantime, the Blackhawks have three more games before the NHL’s trade deadline, with road tilts against the Ducks and Coyotes, and a Thursday home game against the Dallas Stars.

Barring any unforeseen changes, Kane will not dress in any of those games.

The Rangers may also have to make a recall on Wednesday, as they have back-to-back games against the Flyers and Devils before the deadline. That could push the Kane saga back another day, but it is unclear when the team will hit the $2.625 million in cap space they will need to acquire Kane.

That deal would also be contingent on finding another team that would be willing to take on $2.625 million of Kane’s cap hit, with the Blackhawks absorbing the remaining $5.25 million.



