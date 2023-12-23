Patrick Kane starts up Detroit Red Wings, finishes off Flyers in 7-6 shootout victory

The Detroit Red Wings stocked their first period with goals but their opponent unwrapped that lead late, leading to a tense situation.

Friday's event at Little Caesars Arena, heavy on a festive atmosphere — among fans at least — had the Wings leading the Philadelphia Flyers by four goals after the first period, but just two entering the third period.

A wild third period — three straight goals by the Flyers to seize the lead before the Wings answered with the tying score in the final 5 minutes — led the game past regulation. It took a shootout before it was settled, 7-6 in favor of the Wings, with Lucas Raymond scoring and Patrick Kane locking it up with a goal.

It's only the Wings' second victory in nine games (2-6-1).

Kane stuffed three points into the first period — two of them goals — and Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored in that span. James Reimer, third on the goaltender depth chart but called upon to start with Ville Husso and Alex Lyon both dealing with injuries, looked shaky as he gave up three unanswered goals by early in the third period, when Garnet Hathaway made it 5-4. The skaters bore blame, too, looking more and more fragile as the Flyers edged closer.

There was 6:30 left when Scott Laughton made it a tie game, and 5:07 left when Owen Tippett scored to pull the Flyers ahead, but Dylan Larkin tied it within a minute, though, scoring on Carter Hart from behind the goal line.

It was only two weeks ago that the Wings had a four-goal lead on the San Jose Sharks, who then came back and won in overtime.

Forward David Perron returned after serving a six-game suspension, adding depth and energy to the lineup. Defenseman Olli Määttä was unable to finish the game because of an upper-body injury. Defenseman Jake Walman was not in the lineup.

The Wings have one game left, Saturday at the New Jersey Devils, before entering the three-day Christmas break.

Candy Kanes

Kane scored off a rebound from Dylan Larkin for a second straight game, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead at 4:30 of the first period. Larkin took a shot that clanked off the crossbar, but just like two nights earlier in Winnipeg, Kane was there to stuff the net. He scored again at 8:16, connecting on a puck that bounced off Alex DeBrincat and slipping it behind Hart. Before the period was over, Kane had added an assist to give him nine points in nine games.

Making merry

Flyers forward Bobby Brink scored off the rush on James Reimer at the 9-minute mark to make it 2-1. But when the Wings went on a power play at 13:52, they took advantage to build on their lead. Sprong was by the net, in position to tip Moritz Seider's shot at 15:05. Half a minute later it was Compher celebrating a goal, finishing the hard work put in by Joe Veleno to dig the puck out from under Hart. Gostisbehere joined the fun with 17.8 seconds left, stuffing the puck after Kane's shot went off the end boards and bounced back out.

Scrooged

The second period began with Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler taking umbrage with a hit and instigating a fight with Christian Fischer; Seeler's antics also got him a game misconduct. Within a couple minutes of that happening, Sean Couturier and Morgan Frost scored on Reimer to pull the Flyers within two goals. The Wings went on a power play at 5:18, offering a chance to regain momentum, but Gostisbehere was called for interference a minute into that power play, and then worsened matters by mimicking a dive as he was escorted to the penalty box, drawing an additional two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct to his transgression and leaving the Wings shorthanded for three minutes straight.

