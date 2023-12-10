Patrick Kane nets first goal with Detroit Red Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane quickly scored his first goal with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night --- his second game with his new team.

And guess who assisted it? His former Blackhawks linemate Alex DeBrincat, of course.

DEBRINCAT TO KANE 🚨



Patrick Kane (@88PKane) has scored his first goal as a member of the @DetroitRedWings! pic.twitter.com/bnufRowcs2 — NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2023

Kane, 35, ended his long-awaited free agency decision, signing with the Red Wings on Nov. 28. He signed a one-year, prorated deal worth $2.75 million.

Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1 and was put on a four-to-six-month timetable. He was expected to decide American Thanksgiving, and he did just that.

He will make his return to the United Center on Feb. 25, when the Blackhawks take on the Red Wings. The Blackhawks will also retire Chris Chelios' jersey that night.

