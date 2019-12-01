Patrick Kane named NHL's third star of November

Patrick Kane continues to be a point machine for the Blackhawks and received some recognition for a productive month of November.

Kane was named the NHL's third star of the month after scoring a point in all 15 games. He tallied 11 goals and 13 assists in November. He also scored in six straight games during a span in the month.

Kane now has 33 points on the season (14 goals, 19 assists), which is tied for eighth best in the league.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid was the first star and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon was named second star. McDavid racked up 13 goals and 13 assists. MacKinnon had 10 goals and 15 assists.

Kane entered November having failed to get on the scoresheet in four of the final five games of October. The current 15-game point streak is the third-longest run of his career. His longest streak was 26 games in 2015-16.

