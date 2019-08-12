Patrick Kane named 2nd-best wing in NHL Top Players Poll

The NHL's annual Top Players countdown is underway, as is tradition with during every major sports' offseason.

This is good news for Blackhawks fans, because the NHL thinks winger Patrick Kane is still pretty damn good:

This stands to reason, as Kane had his 2nd-best goal-scoring season (44) last year, and his 110 points were a career-high. He also set a career-best in assists (66).

In less enjoyable news, no sight of Alex DeBrincat in the Top-20. There's always next year, Alex.

