Patrick Kane (lower body) not spotted at Detroit Red Wings' practice in Florida

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Patrick Kane is not on the ice for the Detroit Red Wings practice in Florida.

Kane left with a lower-body injury after playing only a minute and change Sunday at Toronto, absorbing two hits and falling awkwardly into the boards during two shifts.

The Wings have 12 forwards available for their next game, Wednesday at the Florida Panthers, as Klim Kostin was removed from injured reserve over the weekend, but facing any stretch without Kane is a loss.

Detroit Red Wings practice, Jan. 16, 2024 in Coral Springs, Fla.

The 35-year-old underwent invasive hip surgery June 1 leading to questions regarding his durability when he signed a one-year deal in late November, but since making his debut Dec. 7 he has been extraordinary, pumping seven goals and nine assists into the 18 games he played prior to Sunday. His .84 points-per-game average ranks third on the team.

