Patrick Kane looks poised to start producing at point-per-game rate for Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane no longer has to call up the directions to Little Caesars Arena, one good sign he has adjusted to his new life.

The best sign for the Detroit Red Wings is how attuned Kane has looked since making his debut Dec. 7, the week after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract. It was a big deal for Kane, who is trying to make a comeback after invasive hip surgery. Kane, 35, is at an age which puts him in the old category for pro sports. Kane scored his first goal in his second game, and finally celebrated a victory in his fourth.

"Hopefully the training camp aspect is over now," Kane said Friday ahead of Saturday's game at the Philadelphia Flyers. "Usually you get a handful of games and you’re ready to play.

"It’s exciting to be playing, it’s definitely fun playing for this organization, for this team, and just playing in the NHL again. I just try to be ready every night and do what I can to get the body ready. As far as the surgery and the hip, everything is feeling really good, so I’m happy with that."

Kane has a goal and assist five games in, but the past three games came after the Wings lost their top two centers in Dylan Larkin (upper body) and J.T. Compher (lower body), and top-6 winger David Perron (suspension). This depleted the lineup of ideal linemates for Kane's hockey IQ.

"He looks good," coach Derek Lalonde said. "The opportunities are there. If he continues to produce chances, grade-A type of chances like he is, and that timing keeps coming around — it looks like he’s trending that way. We start getting some of these centers back, I think that will help, also."

On the upside, all those absences led to Kane playing back-to-back games at the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues.

"I think the plan originally was maybe take one of those games off, but with all the injuries, we saw how I felt after the first game so it was nice to go through the back-to-back and feel good," Kane said. "The schedule is pretty crazy. It’s probably not the most ideal time to come into a lineup when you’ve missed the first third of the season, but at the same time, it’s a good way to get thrown into the fire, and hopefully a week or two weeks or a month down the road, I’m happy I did it because it helped me get up to speed a little quicker."

Kane came to the Wings with 451 goals and 1,237 points in 1,180 games. His offensive touch made him so appealing to a team trying to advance to the playoffs and end a seven-year absence. He has had chances, and hit a couple posts. As he gets up to speed — it's a challenge for any player to join games when everyone else is already at full tilt — Kane projects to make a major impact.

"I feel good physically," he said. "So, I think especially for what I was brought in here to do – you’ve got to produce. If you get those chances, it’s great, but you’ve got to be able to finish them. So hopefully the timing is coming back a little bit and when I get those chances, just be ready to bear down and finish them because you don’t want to keep getting chances and passing them up. I know there were a few unlucky breaks with a couple posts, things like that, but hopefully they start going in."

Kane played his first couple games on a line with Joe Veleno and Alex DeBrincat (Compher was injured), and then with Andrew Copp in the middle when Larkin was sidelined. Whoever he has been with, there's an emphasis to not defer to Kane.

"I always try to tell guys I play with, 'hey, let’s shoot the puck,'" Kane said. "If we have the shot, let’s not pass it out. If a play is there, great, but let’s not be forcing plays and trying to make the pretty play all night.

"I think there’s a lot of good players in here. It’s exciting to play with a lot of these guys because anything can happen on any given shift no matter who you’re out there with. I think it’s definitely building a little bit of chemistry, a little communication, trying to figure out strengths of other players and what other guys do and what they spots they like on the ice. I think they’re probably figuring out the same thing with me, too."

At least Kane has figured out how to get himself to work. His first night in Detroit, before he played, he stepped out of a car service and straight into a group of fans adorned in the gear of the Chicago Blackhawks — his former team — because he wasn't sure where the players' entrance was. Then DeBrincat, a former teammate in Chicago, helped out with rides. Now Kane is acclimated to his new surroundings.

"I'm getting into a routine," he said. "I don’t have to pull up directions on the way to the rink any more. All that stuff is becoming second nature."

