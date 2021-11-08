Patrick Kane hits 1,100 career points

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

It was 53 years ago tonight that Red Berenson put himself into the record books as he scored six times in an 8-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Berenson became the second NHLer to score six times in a contest with Syd Howe of the Red Wings (no relation to Gordie) the first to do so on Feb. 3, 1944. It has happened only once since as Darryl Sittler did so on Feb. 7, 1976.

While Joe Malone scored seven goals in a 1920 game, six has been done just the three times in the modern era.

Berenson is the only player to accomplish the feat on the road, a tremendous achievement.

All the goals were scored at even strength, the same as Howe with Sittler scoring two on the power play.

The double hat trick is extremely uncommon and has not been accomplished in the last 45 years.

There were five games on the Sunday slate.

DETROIT 5 VEGAS 2

Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist to lead the surprising Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 win over Vegas.

Thomas Greiss was stellar in the Detroit cage as he stopped 38-of-40 shots to earn his fourth win of the season against three losses. He broke a two-game losing streak and has a 3.24 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

Suter came into his own this weekend with a pair of goals and two assists, first playing on a line with Bertuzzi and Lucas Raymond on Saturday with Dylan Larkin absent from the lineup, and then moving back to the second line Sunday between Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.

It was an even better weekend for Bertuzzi who had two goals and four points on Saturday as well as his two-point effort against the Golden Knights. The only unvaccinated player in the NHL cannot travel to Canada and has missed three games thus far this season but still has nine goals and 15 points in just 10 games.

Rookie sensation Lucas Raymond scored on the power play, giving him six goals and 14 points this season in 13 games.

Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and set up Jonathan Marchessault for his sixth of the season.

Laurent Brossoit got the call in net and gave up four goals on 29 shots. He is 1-1-0 with a 3.51 GAA and a .899 save percentage.

Roy had seven shots on goal.

Nick Leddy, Filip Hronek and Sam Gagner each had two assists on the night.

Larkin returned to action Sunday after missing the previous three games with a personal matter. He managed 19:11 of ice time and was a minus-one.

CHICAGO 2 NASHVILLE 1 (Overtime)

It was the coaching debut for Derek King of the Blackhawks as interim GM Kyle Davidson fired Jeremy Colliton on Saturday and installed King who had been coaching the Blackhawks AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs since 2018.

And what a debut it was as the Blackhawks doubled their win total to two with a 2-1 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

Alex DeBrincat scored the winner just 37 seconds into extra time as he worked the give and go with Patrick Kane and beat Juuse Saros easily for his seventh of the year.

For Kane, it was his 1,100th in his illustrious career.

After a scoreless first period, the two sides traded goals in the second as Brandon Hagel scored his fourth of the season while Alexandre Carrier potted his first of the campaign.

Kevin Lankinen picked up his first win of the season as he stopped 20-of-21 shots to go to 1-2-2 with a 3.11 GAA and a .891 save percentage.

Juuse Saros made 30 saves in taking the overtime loss as he is 5-4-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

Jujhar Khaira had seven hits.

Dominik Kubalik had six shots on goal.

ANAHEIM 4 ST. LOUIS 1

John Gibson gave up a goal just 13 seconds into the first period and was perfect the rest of the way as the Anaheim Ducks upended the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Gibson made 34 saves for his fifth win of the season as he is 5-2-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage as his hot play has the Ducks in the thick of things in the Pacific Division.

Brandon Saad scored the opener for the Blues but it was all Anaheim as far as the scoresheet was concerned after that.

Sam Carrick scored the only goal of the second to tie the game at 1 and then the Ducks exploded for three goals as Troy Terry with his eighth on the power play scored the game winner. Sam Steel made it 3-1 and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored his first NHL goal and it went into the empty net.

Groulx had a two-point game and now has three points in 13 NHL games, all this season.

Terry increased his points streak to 11-straight games with his goal while adding an assist. He was held pointless in the opener and has eight goals and 15 points since, one of the hottest players in the NHL.

Jordan Binnington got the start for the Blues had turned aside 23-of-26 shots, lowering his record to 5-2-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

Hampus Lindholm had two assists.

Josh Manson had six hits.

David Perron took a 10-minute misconduct with 48 seconds left in the third and the game out of hand.

MINNESOTA 5 NEW YORK ISLANDERS 2

The Minnesota Wild scored four unanswered goals in the final period to come from behind and beat the New York Islanders 5-2.

It was the season debut for Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov who had been out of action with an undisclosed injury. He stopped 34 shots as the final two goals were into the empty net and is 0-1-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

The Islanders opened the scoring when Anders Lee scored his third of the season for the lone goal of the first period.

Nick Bjugstad evened the score with his second of the season in the second period before Lee made it 2-1 for the New Yorkers at the end of two periods.

Ryan Hartman with his sixth and Brandon Duhaime gave the Wild the lead while defensemen Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba scored into the empty net.

Kaapo Kahkonen needed to make only 19 saves for the win as he is 1-1-0 with a 3.63 GAA and a .860 save percentage, His season debut was a bad one as he gave up five goals on 29 shots to Nashville two weeks ago.

Mathew Barzal set up both Lee goals.

Nico Sturm, Duhaime and Brodin were all a plus-three.

VANCOUVER 6 DALLAS 3

J.T. Miller scored twice to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-3 win over the visiting Dallas Stars.

Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat each had a goal and two assists while Brock Boeser had one of each and Vasily Podkolzin scored once.

Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn and Luke Glendening replied for the Stars who are 4-4-2 this season while the Canucks improved to 4-6-1.

Thatcher Demko picked up the win for Vancouver as he stopped 25 shots to move to 5-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Anton Khudobin gave up all six goals on 36 shots in taking the loss. I thought that Braden Holtby would get the start since he played for Vancouver but alas, that was not to be.

Quinn Hughes had three assists.

Jason Robertson and Ryan Suter each had two helpers.

Horvat had six shots on goal.

NIGHTLY LEADERS

Goals

Anders Lee – 2

J.T. Miller - 2

Assists

Quinn Hughes – 3

Jason Robertson – 2

Ryan Suter – 2

Filip Hronek – 2

Nick Leddy – 2

Sam Gagner – 2

Hampus Lindholm – 2

Mathew Barzal – 2

Elias Pettersson – 2

Bo Horvat - 2

Shots on Goal

Nicolas Roy – 7

Jamie Benn – 6

Bo Horvat - 6

Dominik Kubalik - 6

Hits

Jujhar Khaira – 7

Riley Stillman – 6

Josh Manson – 6

Simon Benoit – 5

J.T. Miller – 5

Luke Glendening - 5

Penalty Minutes

David Perron - 10

Keegan Kolesar – 4

Kirby Dach – 4

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 4

Ryan Suter - 4