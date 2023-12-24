Patrick Kane with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils
Patrick Kane (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/23/2023
The AFC wild-card race had a big shift on Saturday afternoon.
Gores wouldn’t say it outright, but Weaver appears on the clock to turn this around in a very short amount of time. The next month will be a critical one for the future of the franchise, and possibly Weaver’s as well.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
The Pistons, who last won a game on Oct. 28, are one loss shy of matching the league’s all-time record.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
Dan Titus breaks down the upcoming Christmas schedule and gets fantasy hoops managers ready for Week 10.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.