Patrick Kane to make Detroit Red Wings debut against San Jose Thursday

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings poses for his official headshot for the 2023-2024 season at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The debut of Patrick Kane playing for the Detroit Red Wings arrives on Thursday when the former Stanley Cup winner and league MVP hits the ice on Dec. 7

Head coach Dave Lalonde confirmed Kane's first game will be against the San Jose Sharks. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Kane, now 35, has already enjoyed a decorated career in the NHL, winning three championships with the Chicago Blackhawks as well as the Conn Smythe Trophy during the team's dominant streak in the early 2010s.

After being traded to the New York Rangers in 2023, he played with the team until its first-round playoff exit. After that, he underwent hip resurfacing surgery over the summer.

After several months of healing, he was picked up by the Wings on Nov. 28, signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract.

Detroit has been surging over the past couple weeks, winning seven of their past 10 games. They currently sit in second place in their division.