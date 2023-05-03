Patrick Kane addresses chance of Blackhawks reunion

Patrick Kane discusses looming free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane spoke to media on Wednesday following the conclusion of the team’s season, and while he says he’s given some thought to where he would like to continue his NHL career, he said one particular stop hasn’t come up.

Kane, who was traded by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Big Apple just ahead of the NHL trade deadline, says that he has not thought about returning to the team when he becomes a free agent on July 1.

“I haven’t really thought about that, to be honest with you,” he said. “They’re rebuilding, and so that’s really never crossed my mind.”

Kane was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Blackhawks in 2007, and spent 16 seasons with the team, scoring 446 goals and dishing out 779 assists. He won three Stanley Cups with the team and earned the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player in 2016.

The Blackhawks traded Kane to the Rangers in exchange for a draft pick earlier this season, which turned into a 2023 second-round pick when the Rangers were defeated by the New Jersey Devils in seven games in the first round of the postseason.

Kane said that he is open to exploring his options since this will be his first foray into free agency, but that he would consider coming back to the Rangers.

“I would love to be back,” he said. “I feel like with this team and this opportunity, I would love that chance. I know they have young guys to sign and probably other priorities, but I don’t have a bad thing to say about the organization or the situation. It was an amazing experience for me.”

Kane’s eight-year, $10.5 million a season contract expires on July 1, giving him a chance to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The Rangers are aiming to make some serious front office and coaching changes according to reports, but could potentially make space for Kane if they choose to keep the veteran around.

