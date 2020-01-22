Patrick Kane’s 2010 Game 6 OT goal named Goal of the Decade by the NHL

Since joining the NHL in 2007, Patrick Kane continues to have a long and illustrious career. He was recently honored for being the 90th player in NHL history for to record 1,000 points, the fourth only member of the franchise to do so. Now, as a lead up to announcing their First and Second All-Decade teams on Jan. 24, the NHL has awarded Kane with Goal of the Decade.

Patrick Kane's (@88PKane) OT goal to win the 2010 Stanley Cup is @NHLdotcom's Goal of the Decade. 👏



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/5hIPDvbrwT



Who will be named to the All-Decade Team? Find out Friday, January 24 at 6:30 ET on @NHLonNBCSports. pic.twitter.com/XWiTmWlt32







— NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2020

The goal being celebrated occurred during Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final against the Philadelphia Flyers. Chicago fans all remember the moment. The Blackhawks and Flyers were tied 3-3 after regulation and 4:06 into overtime, Kane scores the game-winning goal. With that goal, the Blackhawks win the Cup, ending the championship drought in Chicago after 49 years.

The Flyers tied the game with 3:59 minutes remaining in regulation, but Kane brought back the win for the Blackhawks. To call it triumphant would be a massive understatement.

"I was calling for the puck, trying to make a play on the defenseman [Kimmo] Timonen," Kane told NHL.com. "I just got around him and saw a path to be able to get a puck on net. I wasn't really thinking I'd score on that shot but maybe you're shooting for a rebound, create some havoc. I just saw it go through his legs, hit the pad and stick in the inside of the net there."

This honor comes on the heels former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville being back in Chicago for the first time since the Blackhawks let him go in 2018. He was honored at the United Center on the same night at Kane's pregame ceremony celebrating 1,000 points.

The Blackhawks went on to win two more Stanley Cups in the decade, but Kane's goal was the one that started them all.

