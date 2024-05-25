Patrick Henry girls win the Region 5C Lacrosse title over Douglas Freeman

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Patrick Henry girls lacrosse team held on to win the Region 5C title over Douglas Freeman 12-11 Friday night at Patriot Stadium. This is PH’s first regional title since 2021. Patrick Henry will host a Class 5 state quarterfinal game next week.

