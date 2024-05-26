Patrick & Henry CC Softball captures school’s first NJCAA DIII National Championship

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (WFXR)– Patrick & Henry Community College Softball won the NJCAA DIII National Championship after defeating North Dakota State College of Science 6-4 on Sunday in extra innings.

The Patriots jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI by Baily Daeke on a ground out to the shortstop. However, the Wildcats responded with their own two runs in the bottom of the second on a throwing error by Patrick & Henry and Lara ‘Yaya’ Dolezal to take the lead.

In the top of the third, Daeke would tie the game at two by knocking in her second RBI of the game for the Patriots on a fielder’s choice.

Neither team would score until the bottom of the sixth when Dolezal ripped an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead heading into the final inning of the game.

Lynchburg heads to consecutive College World Series after 6-4 win over La Verne

Patrick & Henry rallied in the seventh to force this game into extras, starting the inning off with a single by Rachael Gooch, followed by a sacrifice bunt and a walk. Pinch runner Kayle Nicholas would come in to score on wild pitch, tying the game at three.

The Patriots would take control of this game in a 4-4 tie heading into the top of the 10th, with Daeke hitting an RBI ground-rule double and a sacrifice fly by Kyndal Hopkins, extending the lead to 6-4.

Pitcher Morgan Strickland pitched all ten innings for Patrick & Henry and received the win, finishing the year with a record of 24-10. She gave up two earned runs on eight hits and recorded five punchouts in the Championship.

This is the first championship for any athletic program at Patrick & Henry Community College

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.