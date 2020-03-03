Patrick Corbin built an insane mini-golf course in his Florida home backyard

Patrick Corbin is admittedly not the best at golf, but that didn't stop him from building an insane, nine-hole mini-golf course in the backyard of his Florida home.

Corbin, on his Instagram story in January, showed off all nine holes of every mini golfer's dream--complete with sandtraps and makeshift water hazards.

Patrick Corbin has a whole mini golf course in his backyard, I wish I was that good at throwing a baseball pic.twitter.com/AjYOzB0rkQ — ‏ً (@SotoSZN) January 15, 2020

"That's why I built this miniature golf course, cause I'm good at that," Corbin told The Sports Junkies Tuesday. "Regular golf, I'm terrible."

Despite his concerns about his golf game, Corbin still tries to fit in a round occasionally. He played with Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Hudson and Trea Turner recently.

"I think those other two [Zimmerman and Hudson] might've got him by a little bit, but Trea can crush the ball when he hits it," Corbin said.

For now, Corbin will take putt-putt in his backyard over the links any day.

