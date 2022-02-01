Patrick Claybon explains how Rams get over the hump in Super Bowl LVI
NFL Network's Patrick Claybon explains how Los Angeles Rams get over the hump in Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Florida State football schedule. The 2022 schedule with 3 things to know
NFL draft QB prospect Kenny Pickett and Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals star, were roommates at the Manning Passing Academy last year.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Peyton Manning reacted to Tom Brady's official retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt statement.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth called out former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley for trolling Whitworth's wife on Twitter.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
New coach Josh McDaniels said he spoke with Derek Carr on Sunday.
The 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is poised to be led by Tom Brady and a couple other great NFL players.
Tyreek Hill responded to Eli Apple on Twitter after the Bengals pulled off a shocking upset against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that no decisions have been made regarding what the team will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Garoppolo sounded like he knows what the end result of that process is going to be when he met with the media later in the [more]
This is how much more he made after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady finally thanked the Patriots and their fans after omitting them from his official retirement announcement Tuesday.
Tom Brady took on all 32 teams. See which teams were able to claim victories and which teams struggled.
This is dragging on far too long.
On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet. Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders. Watch the clip. [more]
Now that the 49ers season is over, the expectation is that the franchise will move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance for 2022. Lance didn’t play much after the first few weeks of the season, though he did start two games when Garoppolo was out due to [more]
2022 NFL Draft: Latest mock draft First Round with the order almost set after the conference championships.
In just a few short months, Mason Rudolph will get into the nitty-gritty of his first offseason as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.