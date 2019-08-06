Patrick Chung returns to practice in Tuesday's joint session with Lions

It's been a long summer for New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who suffered a broken arm in last year's Super Bowl.

Since the blue and red confetti fell from the sky, Chung has undergone two arm surgeries to repair the injury. To recover from those offseason surgeries, Chung has taken it easy in training camp, either wearing a non-contact red jersey or sitting out sessions entirely, like he did Monday.

On Tuesday, Chung returned to action, albeit in a red non-contact jersey. He participated in positional drills during the Patriots' second joint practice session with the Detroit Lions, per multiple reports.

Once he fully recovers, Chung, 31, should be a key part of an especially strong secondary unit.

Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas and Rex Burkhead were all at practice, but did not participate. We'll hear more about Chung and the rest of Day 2 of joint practice from NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry later.

