Veteran safety Patrick Chung has retired from the NFL.

Chung, who opted out of the 2020 season, announced his decision on social media.

A second-round pick in 2009 (he arrived with the pick the Pats received from the Chiefs for Matt Cassel and Mike Vrabel), Chung spent four years with the Patriots and one with the Eagles before returning to New England. He won three Super Bowl championships.

Recently, Chung hinted that “big news” was coming.

He appeared in 153 regular-season games with 122 starts, registering 11 career interceptions.

Although Chung’s decision to end his career is voluntary, plenty of players who opted out in 2020 are getting released. Whether there’s quiet resentment of those who chose not to play or a recognition that the train kept rolling without them, many players who opted out may have a hard time getting back in.

Patrick Chung retires from the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk