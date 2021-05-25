Patrick Chung reacts to Kyle Dugger taking his old Patriots jersey number

Chung reacts to Kyle Dugger taking his old Patriots jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If Kyle Dugger becomes the next Patrick Chung, the New England Patriots will have hit a home run with their second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dugger has a long way to go before putting together a resume comparable to Chung from an individual and team perspective, but he's on the right track after a good rookie campaign.

He also will carry on Chung's legacy by wearing the former safety's number. The Patriots on Monday announced several jersey number changes going into the 2021 season, and one of them was Dugger taking Chung's old No. 23.

Chung reacted to the news on Twitter:

Wear it well young savage @kingdugg_3 — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) May 25, 2021

The Patriots have bolstered their defense at several different positions over the offseason with an aggressive approach to free agency and some of their 2021 draft picks.

If all goes well for New England, its defense should be much-improved next season. Dugger taking another leap in his development during Year 2 would go a long way in the Patriots defense hitting another level.