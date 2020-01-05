FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots lost one of their key starters on the first defensive series of Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, and the team has announced he's questionable to return.

Here's the play where Chung hurt his ankle:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pat Chung was hurt on the play before the touchdown and replaced by Brooks, who was beat for the TD. Hard to know what he did here but he was helped off and is in the blue medical tent. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rwRoVOGxkB — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 5, 2020





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Chung's absence was felt immediately as Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Anthony Firkser on the very next play. Terrence Brooks, who filled in for Chung at safety, was in coverage on the score.

The Patriots already were without veteran cornerback Jason McCourty, who was among the seven inactives due to a groin injury.

Story continues

Patrick Chung injury: Patriots safety (ankle) questionable to return vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston