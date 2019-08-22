Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession

Patriots safety Patrick Chung has reportedly been indicted on a serious drug charge.

Chung was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Class B felony that carries a sentence of 3.5 to 7 years in prison, in Belknap County, New Hampshire, according to the Laconia Daily Sun.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incident took place around June 25 and the indictment was presented on August 8, according to the report.

It is unclear why an incident that happened two months ago is just coming to light now, or whether the Patriots and NFL are aware of the matter. Chung has been participating in training camp as usual and is expected to be a starter on the Patriots’ defense when the regular season begins.

Chung, who has an arraignment hearing set for Wednesday, could face league discipline for violating the NFL substance-abuse policy.