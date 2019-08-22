Patrick Chung will face no league punishment, likely for a while

With Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on felony cocaine possession charges, Patriots fans are bracing for (and non-Patriots fans are rooting for) Chung not being available this season. While that would happen if the Patriots choose to release Chung, the league cannot suspend Chung, with or without pay, based on these allegations.

Chung’s alleged misconduct does not fall under the Personal Conduct Policy. The substance-abuse policy covers criminal conduct involving substances of abuse, and the substance-abuse policy contains clear language on what can, and thus can’t, be done to a player who merely faces criminal charges, whether misdemeanor or felony.

First, nothing can be done until the charges are resolved. The league can’t, and won’t, conduct its own investigation and take action independent of the criminal process.

Second, Chung can’t be suspended with pay pending resolution of the charges. It’s simply not available under the substance-abuse policy. The Commissioner-Exempt list applies only to potential Personal Conduct Policy violations involving alleged crimes of violence.

Third, Chung will be subject to NFL discipline only if he ultimately is found responsible for a drug-related offense. This requires a conviction, a guilty plea, a no-contest plea, or entry into a diversion program. If Chung fights the charges and wins exoneration, the league can do nothing.

Unless the wheels of justice move more quickly than they usually do, this case won’t be resolved until at the 2019 season, at the earliest. Thus, the league will do nothing — indeed, the league can do nothing — until the case ends, at the earliest. While this doesn’t prevent the Patriots from making roster decisions in light of the allegations against Chung, it definitely keeps the league from imposing any sort of sanction.