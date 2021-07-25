Patrick Chung: Bill Belichick won’t let Patriots’ culture change, even without Tom Brady

Patrick Chung played 10 years for the Patriots with Tom Brady as a teammate, and then he played his final NFL season last year on the Patriots without Brady. And he says Brady’s absence doesn’t change the Patriots’ culture.

Chung said he doesn’t buy the idea that the team’s culture is different without Brady, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Chung says that Bill Belichick has not allowed the culture to change.

“Bill is going to make sure that culture stays the same. That’s how Bill is. Regardless of who’s there, who’s not there, he’s going to make sure those players are ready to go and compete,” Chung said.

Chung is now retired, and he says telling Belichick he was retiring was among the hardest things he’s ever done.

