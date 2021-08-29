Patrick Cantlay takes down Bryson DeChambeau in six-hole playoff to win wild BMW Championship

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay put on an incredible performance in the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season on Sunday.

Each looking for his third win of the season, the potential future Ryder Cup teammates with contrasting styles went shot-for-shot down the stretch at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, with Cantlay coming out on top after a six-hole playoff.

Cantlay now has five wins to his name on the PGA Tour and will begin next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta with a head start at 10 under. The victory is his first FedEx Cup Playoff win, but his third win via a playoff.

Tied with three holes to play at 27 under, DeChambeau flexed in celebration after he made birdie on the 16th to take a one-up lead at 28 under. After both players made bogey on the par-3 17th, Cantlay rolled in a birdie putt on the 72nd hole from 21 feet to tie DeChambeau, who missed his putt for the win from 12 feet.

On the fifth playoff hole, the par-3 17th, both players went pin-seeking. DeChambeau was first, leaving just six feet to put the pressure on Cantlay, who responded with a dart inside three feet. Both made birdie and each hit fantastic approach shots into the green on the 18th. Cantlay made his birdie while DeChambeau missed low to end the marathon day.