Patrick Cantlay rose seven spots in Official World Golf Ranking after playoff win at Memorial
After Patrick Cantlay's win at the Memorial, he rose seven spots in the Official World Golf Ranking from No.15 to No.7, one spot off of his career-best, sixth.
Collin Morikawa, who Cantlay edged out in the playoff, rose from sixth in the world to fourth, tying his career-high.
John Rahm, who tied Tiger Woods for the largest 54-hole lead ever at the Memorial with a six-shot lead but was forced to withdraw following the third round due to a positive COVID-19 test, will remain the third-best player in the world.
Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth all tied for 18th at the Memorial and Dechambeau fell from No. 4 to No. 5, McIlroy from No. 10 to No. 8 and Spieth remained at 23.
2020 PGA Tour rookie of the year Scottie Scheffler who was in contention during the back-nine in the Memorial's final round but finished third, rose from No. 24 to No.17, tying his career-high.
Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter and Charley Hoffman all crack the top-60 ensuring a spot in next week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Hoffman withdrew from the U.S. Open qualifying in Columbus on Monday due to automatically clinching a spot by being top-60.