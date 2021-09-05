Patrick Cantlay outlasts Jon Rahm to win Tour Championship, $15 million FedEx Cup title

Patrick Cantlay entered the final round of the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead and he left on Sunday with some more hardware and a massive payday.

The 29-year-old shot 1-under 69 to win the final event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs and claim the season-long title, earning him the $15 million top prize. World No. 1 Jon Rahm finished one shot back in second after a final round 2-under 68, worth $5 million.

The win is Cantlay’s sixth on the PGA Tour and second in as many weeks after he claimed the BMW Championship via a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau just seven days ago.