Patrick Cantlay loses Goldman Sachs sponsorship after four years

If Patrick Cantlay is going to wear a hat on the golf course in 2024 it won’t feature the Goldman Sachs logo.

The bank signed Cantlay, 31, to its first-ever golf deal but will not renew its endorsement of the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Goldman signed a three-year deal with Cantlay in 2020 and agreed to a new one-year deal at the start of 2023. DealBook and the New York Times were the first to report the news.

“We constantly evaluate the firm’s partnerships, and at this time, our logo will no longer appear on his hat,” a Goldman spokesman told DealBook.

In today’s DealBook: @el72champs + @m_delamerced on the governance conundrum at the heart of the OpenAI mess; @sarahfkessler on what Microsoft gained from the tumult; @laurenshirsch scoops Goldman Sachs rethinking its deal with Patrick Cantlay. https://t.co/y1IDQt9jan — DealBook (@dealbook) November 21, 2023

Cantlay’s name has been in the headlines for a variety of reasons over the last year thanks to his on-course slow play and off-course motivations. He was most recently at the center of a viral story during the Ryder Cup in Italy earlier this fall that revolved around his decision to not wear a hat. Cantlay said it’s because the U.S. team hats didn’t fit. Multiple reports claim it was a silent protest due to the lack of Ryder Cup player payment.

This season on Tour, Cantlay made 21 starts and earned 16 top-25 finishes as well as two runner-up showings at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open and 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek