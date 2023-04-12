Patrick Cantlay hits back at slow play critics

Patrick Cantlay of the United States looks over a putt on the 17th green - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Cantlay, the world No 4, has hit back at accusations of "brutally slow" play in the final round of the Masters, insisting he and playing partner Viktor Hovland also "waited all day on pretty much every shot". Cantlay also argued that slow play was inevitable in professional golf, "where every shot matters so much".

The American's comments are likely to enrage golf fans who complained in droves about the length of time it took for the professionals to complete their rounds on Sunday.

Cantlay was a particular target, not only due to his notorious tics before each shot, especially his putts, but also because he was singled out by a fellow professional afterwards.

Brooks Koepka, who lost a 54-hole lead to finish in a tie for second, and eventual winner Jon Rahm, were continually shown looking disgruntled on tee boxes or in the fairway for the Cantlay and Hovland group to clear. Koepka is one of golf's most outspoken critics of slow play. "Yeah, the group in front of us was brutally slow," Koepka said afterwards. "Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting."

Cantlay rather than Hovland was accused of being the culprit, not least because the Norwegian very pointedly tried to hurry things along at various points in their round. In a Twitter clip which subsequently went viral, Hovland played his greenside chip on 13 before Cantlay had even crossed Rae's Creek.

Hovland was so fed up playing with Patrick Cantlay yesterday pic.twitter.com/MG5i43OYWM — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 10, 2023

Cantlay, though, was unrepentant. "We finished the first hole, and the group in front of us was on the second tee when we walked up to the second tee, and we waited all day on pretty much every shot," Cantlay said ahead of this week's RBC Heritage. "We waited in 15 fairway, we waited in 18 fairway. I imagine it was slow for everyone."

It is difficult to tell from the coverage just how slow the group in front of Cantlay – Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley – was, but it is true that the pace of play was slow in general. It took Cantlay and Hovland around 4hr 45mins to complete their round.

That was partly due to weather delays from Friday and Saturday, which backed up the tournament to the point where the final round was played in twosomes off the 1st and 10th tees.

Cantlay, who did not address his tics, added that slow play was "just the nature" of professional golf, especially at a tournament like the Masters where the pressure is so big, and on a course, Augusta National, where the greens are so fast and sloping.

"Yeah, one thing that's interesting sitting on the PAC [Player Advisory Council] is you get all the numbers and the data," he said. "And rounds have taken about the same length of time for the last 10 or 20 years that they currently take.

"When you play a golf course like Augusta National where all the hole locations are on lots of slope and the greens are really fast, it's just going to take longer and longer to hole out.

"I think that may have been what attributed to some of the slow play on Sunday, and then also when the wind is gusting and the wind is blowing maybe inconsistently, that's when guys will take a long time, too. I think that's just the nature of playing professional golf, where every shot matters so much."