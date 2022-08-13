Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama to LIV Golf? Here’s a look at the odds for PGA Tour players to make the jump

With the end of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season now on the horizon, the expectation is that we’ll see a migration of players make the move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf Series after the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

It’s been reported Cam Smith, the 2022 Players and Open champion, has already agreed to a deal with the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led circuit. This begs the question — who’s next?

Well, Bookies.com has been paying attention to what Tour pros have said about the breakaway league and have come up with betting odds for each player and their probability to desert the Tour.

A few of the betting favorites may surprise you.

Cam Smith: -1000

Cam Smith Dressed for Success at the 2022 Open Championship

Cameron Smith celebrates after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Rob Schumacher – USA TODAY Sports)

The deal seems to be already in place, so don’t expect to make too much money on this one. A $1,000 bet would win you $100, for a total payout of $1,100.

Cameron Young: +100 (even money)

Cameron Young hits his tee shot on the par-3 ninth hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Young’s name was mentioned in a report earlier this week by The Times UK as they believed the budding PGA Tour star was on his way to LIV Golf. It’s since been disputed by a source close to the situation that he intends to stay on the U.S. circuit.

A $100 bet would win you $100, for a total payout of $200.

Hideki Matsuyama: +100 (even money)

2022 3M Open

Hideki Matsuyama tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. (Photo: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Matsuyama’s name has been thrown around a lot when it comes to rumors surrounding LIV Golf. He’s yet to commit either way, at least to the public, but Bookies.com wouldn’t be surprised to see him make the move, according to these odds.

A $100 bet would win you $100, for a total payout of $200.

Patrick Cantlay: +350 (7/2)

2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

Patrick Cantlay plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cantley told reporters prior to the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic a few weeks that he didn’t “have any plans at the moment to leave after the FedEx Cup.”

Not exactly the most committed statement of all time.

A $100 bet would win you $350, for a total payout of $450.

Xander Schauffele: +400 (4/1)

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele smiles after finishing up practicing at the TPC Southwind driving range on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, two days before the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN.

During Travelers Championship week, a tournament Schauffele would eventually go on to win, he reaffirmed his commitment to play on the PGA Tour.

We’ll just have to wait and see if that holds up.

A $100 bet would win you $400, for a total payout of $500.

Other notable names

Player Odds Viktor Hovland (+450) Daniel Berger (+450) Tony Finau (+450) Will Zalatoris (+600) Collin Morikawa (+600) Sungjae Im (+600) Matt Fitzpatrick (+800) Sam Burns (+800) Joaquin Niemann (+800) Billy Horschel (+900) Max Homa (+900) Shane Lowry (+1000) Scottie Scheffler (+1000) Jon Rahm (+2000) Justin Thomas (+2000) Jordan Spieth (+2000) Rory McIlroy (+3000)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek