Patrick Cantlay defeats Bryson DeChambeau on sixth playoff in thrilling BMW Champ.

Patrick Cantlay made every putt he needed to in order to survive. Bryson DeChambeau missed everyone he needed to in order to win.

On the sixth playoff hole at the BMW Championship, Cantlay made the biggest putt of the tournament, the clincher, as he rolled in an 18-footer for victory.

Cantlay and DeChambeau finished regulation at 27 under par, both players shooting 6-under-par 66 in the final round.

Sungjae Im (67) finished alone in third place at 23 under par. Rory McIlroy also shot 67 to take solo fourth.