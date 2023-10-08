Patrick Cantlay claims emerge in Ryder Cup cap row over pay

Patrick Cantlay's decision not to wear his cap drew headlines at the Ryder Cup - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Patrick Cantlay allegedly told an American television reporter ahead of his opening match in last week’s Ryder Cup that he would wear a cap when he was “paid to be here, like he is”, motioning in the direction of a PGA Tour executive standing near him.

The alleged exchange - which was widely rumoured at Marco Simone but has now been reported for the first time on golf website The Fire Pit Collective - fuels claims that the world No 5 felt he should be remunerated for playing in the biennial event.

The United States’ heavy 16.5-11.5 defeat by Europe was completely overshadowed by allegations that Cantlay refused to wear a cap as he was not happy at not being paid to participate, and a suggestion his stance had driven a wedge between himself and his teammates.

Europe’s fans taunted the American throughout his rounds on Saturday and Sunday, waving their caps at him and singing songs about his alleged greediness. It was that taunting that led to the huge bust-up on the 18th green last Saturday between Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava and Europe star Rory McIlroy.

Ryder Cup spectators waved their caps at Patrick Cantlay during day two - PA/Mike Egerton

Both Cantlay and US captain Zach Johnson insisted at the time that there was no substance to the claims.

Cantlay said his decision not to wear a cap was simply because he could not find one that fitted, adding there was not “not a shred of truth” to the tweet by Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir that triggered the controversy. Johnson, meanwhile, claimed the US team was the “tightest” he had ever been associated with.

Asked by Sands why he was not wearing the official team cap like his 11 teammates, Cantlay is reported to have replied: “I’ll wear a hat when I’m paid to be here like he is,” motioning in the direction of Julius Mason, a longtime PGA of America public relations executive, who was standing nearby.

Sands told the Fire Pit Collective that he could not comment on a private conversation. Cantlay’s representatives continue to describe the cap claims as “fictitious” and “completely false”.

The issue of players not being paid to play in Ryder Cups goes back years, with the PGA of America now donating to charities in the name of America’s players instead. This year, the PGA of America donated $200,000 (£163,000) per player to a charity of the player’s choice.

Both team captains in Rome were firmly of the opinion that players should not be paid.

“Absolutely not,” said Europe’s Luke Donald. “The Ryder Cup represents true sport. It’s about representing your country. It’s about coming together as a team. It’s the purest form of competition we have and I think because of that the fans love it. There’s no extrinsic motivation involved. It’s purely, purely sport.”

Johnson added: “When it comes to the dollar sign, I don’t mean to sound cliched, but the Ryder Cup is about more than any of that. It’s about standing with a band of guys to represent your nation, to represent more than you in the game of golf. It’s a sport for one week.

“I would say if there’s anything that deals with money, there are guys that would pay to play in this. So I think that [the Sky Sports report regarding Cantlay] is extremely inaccurate and arguably irresponsible.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.