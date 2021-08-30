Patrick Cantlay beats Bryson DeChambeau in BMW Championship after six playoff holes

Cantlay tops DeChambeau in BMW Championship after six playoff holes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau after six playoff holes to win the BMW Championship in the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

DeChambeau and Cantlay entered Sunday’s final round tied for the lead at 21-under. Both shot a 66 through 18 holes on Sunday, matching each other shot for shot all afternoon before heading to a playoff hole.

DeChambeau entered the 18th hole ahead by one stroke, but missed a birdie putt while Cantlay made his from outside 20 feet to force a playoff as both players were 27-under.

Cantlay nearly chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole at 18, as the ball rolled off the outside of the hole. DeChambeau had an uphill putt for birdie and narrowly missed it, meaning the duo had to play 18 again for a second playoff hole.

DeChambeau got the job done with his second shot on the second playoff hole, placing it within 10 feet of the pin. Cantlay had a 54-foot birdie putt and left it just short, but DeChambeau missed his birdie putt from just outside six feet as both players parred.

The third playoff hole was moved to 17, but that didn’t change anything. Cantlay’s tee shot landed 24 feet away from the pin and he two-putted for par. DeChambeau’s tee shot was just inside 18 feet, and his birdie putt lipped out.

The battle went back to 18 for the fourth playoff hole. DeChambeau’s drive went into the water, allowing Cantlay to take a safe approach. DeChambeau’s second shot was blasted, allowing him to sink a par putt and force yet another hole. They both birdied 17 on the fifth playoff hole as darkness loomed.

Finally, back at 18 for the sixth playoff hole, the tournament concluded. Both players had a birdie putt -- Cantlay from outside 17 feet and DeChambeau from just inside nine feet. Cantlay buried his shot, then DeChambeau missed to seal his fate.

CANTLAY CLAIMS THE BMW. 🏆 @patrick_cantlay wins the 2021 @BMWchamps after SIX sudden-death playoff holes! 😅 pic.twitter.com/4jnu8FfJU5 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 29, 2021

Cantlay, 29, now has five career PGA Tour victories, including two in 2021. Three of his five career wins have come after playoff holes, though none of them until Sunday had gone past two holes. It was his first win in a FedEx Cup playoff tournament. Cantlay will now enter the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs next week atop the standings, which gives him a 10-under start for the TOUR Championship.

DeChambeau’s second-place finish moved him from No. 9 to No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he’ll start at 7-under in the final tournament. Tony Finau, who won The Northern Trust last week, is No. 2 and will start the TOUR Championship at 8-under. Finau finished tied for 15th at the BMW Championship at 16-under.

Sungjae Im finished third in the BMW Championship at 23-under, picking up valuable points and moving from 25th to 12th in the FedEx Cup standings. He’ll begin the TOUR Championship at 3-under. Rory McIlroy made a valiant charge on Sunday, including four birdies on the back nine, to finish fourth at 22-under and move from 28th to 16th.

Dustin Johnson, who won the FedEx Cup last year by virtue of his TOUR Championship victory, is set to defend his title next weekend. He was tied for sixth at the BMW Championship at 20-under, and he’ll start the final tournament seven strokes back at 3-under.

The biggest surprise of the FedEx Cup playoffs has been Collin Morikawa, who entered The Northern Trust at No. 1, dropped to No. 6 after missing the cut and then finished tied for 63rd at 2-under in the BMW Championship. The 2021 Open Championship winner still qualified for the TOUR Championship, but he’ll start at just 3-under despite his impressive pre-playoff points.

Only the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings move on to the TOUR Championship next week. No one will be cut from that tournament, as all 30 players will compete in four rounds with the winner of the tournament being crowned the FedEx Cup champion -- earning the $15 million prize.

The TOUR Championship is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 2, and the FedEx Cup champion will be crowned next Sunday, Sept. 5 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.