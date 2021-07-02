Patrick Beverley Tweets apology to Chris Paul for shove

Midway through the fourth quarter and already up 23, it was clear the Suns were about the end the Clippers season on Wednesday night. Then Chris Paul brought the ball up, called for a pick to force a switch and get Marcus Morris on him, then drained a three over Morris to push the Suns lead to 118-92.

Patrick Beverley had been jawing with — and flagrantly fouling — Paul all series, and with that shot it all boiled over for Beverley, who took a cheap shot at Paul, shoving him in the back and knocking him to the ground.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

On Thursday, Beverley Tweeted out an apology to Paul.

@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck 🤞🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2021

“Wasn’t meant for you?” Um… kind of clear it was meant for him.

That said, it is an apology.

It also should not save Beverely from the coming suspension from the league, which would be tacked on at the start of next season. (It deserves a suspension, but considering the league’s enforcement on such things is as predictable as a roulette wheel, maybe it’s just a fine.)

“Over the years, you know people talk junk to me and a lot of times I usually say something back, but I done changed a little. A little. A little,” Paul said of the shove after the game. “And I just kept thinking, if we do what we’re supposed to do, I get the last laugh. So you stay the course long enough, you break ’em, and that what we did.”

Paul and the Suns did have the last laugh and will play in the NBA Finals starting next week.

